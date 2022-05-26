Man caught driving people to airports, train stations without pass

The man had frequently driven to and from the city's railway and air terminals since the beginning of May and had received about 60,000 yuan in payments before caught by police.

Ti Gong

A man has been caught driving people to the city's railway and air terminals in his private car without a COVID-19 pandemic pass, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

The man, surnamed Zhu, was stopped in Jing'an District near the intersection of Gonghexin Road and Baode Road at 9:30am on Tuesday.

The police found Zhu had no pandemic pass, and there were two women in his car.

Zhu claimed that he had delivered some necessities to a friend in suburban Baoshan District and dropped by the two women, also his friends, to take them for an outing.

However, police found luggage in the car trunk and that Zhu had already been given a warning by police for driving without a pass on May 16.

The two women then owned up that they were not Zhu's acquaintances and were taking his car to go to Hongqiao Railway Station. They got in contact with Zhu after seeing his online advertisement and each paid 500 yuan (US$74) to Zhu for the trip from Baoshan to the train station in Minhang District.

Zhu drove via Jing'an because one of the women had to fetch her luggage from her home in that district, police revealed.

Police also found that Zhu had frequently driven to and from the city's railway and air terminals since the beginning of May and had received about 60,000 yuan in payments, most likely for the illegal service.

Zhu was fined 1,500 yuan and will be given an administrative detention by police for breaking pandemic rules. He also faces fines from law enforcers of the city's transport commission, which has been notified about the case.