News / Metro

Man caught driving people to airports, train stations without pass

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-26       0
The man had frequently driven to and from the city's railway and air terminals since the beginning of May and had received about 60,000 yuan in payments before caught by police.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-26       0
Man caught driving people to airports, train stations without pass
Ti Gong

The man surnamed Zhu and his car which he used to drive people around the city without a pandemic pass.

A man has been caught driving people to the city's railway and air terminals in his private car without a COVID-19 pandemic pass, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

The man, surnamed Zhu, was stopped in Jing'an District near the intersection of Gonghexin Road and Baode Road at 9:30am on Tuesday.

The police found Zhu had no pandemic pass, and there were two women in his car.

Zhu claimed that he had delivered some necessities to a friend in suburban Baoshan District and dropped by the two women, also his friends, to take them for an outing.

However, police found luggage in the car trunk and that Zhu had already been given a warning by police for driving without a pass on May 16.

The two women then owned up that they were not Zhu's acquaintances and were taking his car to go to Hongqiao Railway Station. They got in contact with Zhu after seeing his online advertisement and each paid 500 yuan (US$74) to Zhu for the trip from Baoshan to the train station in Minhang District.

Zhu drove via Jing'an because one of the women had to fetch her luggage from her home in that district, police revealed.

Police also found that Zhu had frequently driven to and from the city's railway and air terminals since the beginning of May and had received about 60,000 yuan in payments, most likely for the illegal service.

Zhu was fined 1,500 yuan and will be given an administrative detention by police for breaking pandemic rules. He also faces fines from law enforcers of the city's transport commission, which has been notified about the case.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Hongqiao
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     