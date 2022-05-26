Fire after 'terrifying' bang in Yangpu District

Weibo

Residents heard a loud noise in Shanghai's Yangpu District late on Wednesday night, wondering about the cause on Weibo.

One netizen said on Weibo that the power was off while the Internet went down on Jiangpu Road after the mighty bang, calling it "terrifying."

The district's firefighting authority said later a fire broke out around 10:57pm on Jiangpu Road near Benxi Road and was brought under control.

Initial investigations found the fire was caused by a power failure.