China's Wu Yibing reaches US open last 32

China's Wu Yibing kept his history-making momentum at US Open by beating fellow qualifier Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-7 (3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach men's singles third round.

Reuters

China's Wu Yibing kept up his history-making momentum at the US Open by beating fellow qualifier Nuno Borges of Portugal in a five-set thriller to reach the men's singles third round on Wednesday.

Wu, 22, wrote a new page of Chinese tennis history after he forced a forehand error from Borges to win the four-hour match 6-7 (3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to make the last 32.

Wu already made history when he sailed into the US Open men's singles second round as the first Chinese mainland player since the Open era on Monday.

The US has been a happy hunting ground for Wu. He became the world No.1 in the ITF juniors ranking after winning the boys' singles title at the 2017 US Open.

In 2022, Wu won three Challenger titles in the US, including back-to-back trophy runs in July in Rome, Georgia and Indianapolis.