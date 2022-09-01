News / Sport

China's Wu Yibing reaches US open last 32

Xinhua
  11:22 UTC+8, 2022-09-01       0
China's Wu Yibing kept his history-making momentum at US Open by beating fellow qualifier Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-7 (3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach men's singles third round.
Xinhua
  11:22 UTC+8, 2022-09-01       0
China's Wu Yibing reaches US open last 32
Reuters

Wu Yibing of China during his match against Nuno Borges of Portugal on day three of the 2022 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

China's Wu Yibing kept up his history-making momentum at the US Open by beating fellow qualifier Nuno Borges of Portugal in a five-set thriller to reach the men's singles third round on Wednesday.

Wu, 22, wrote a new page of Chinese tennis history after he forced a forehand error from Borges to win the four-hour match 6-7 (3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to make the last 32.

Wu already made history when he sailed into the US Open men's singles second round as the first Chinese mainland player since the Open era on Monday.

The US has been a happy hunting ground for Wu. He became the world No.1 in the ITF juniors ranking after winning the boys' singles title at the 2017 US Open.

In 2022, Wu won three Challenger titles in the US, including back-to-back trophy runs in July in Rome, Georgia and Indianapolis.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     