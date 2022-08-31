Chinese Red Cross donates US$300,000 cash assistance for flood-affected people in Pakistan

The handover ceremony of US$300,000 in emergency cash assistance from the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) was held on Tuesday night.

On behalf of the RCSC, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong handed over the donation to the PRCS for assisting those affected by the recent floods in Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Nong said the China-Pakistan ironclad brotherhood shares weal and woe, adding the Chinese government has decided to provide Pakistan with a relief package worth 100 million yuan (US$14.5 million), including 25,000 tents and other humanitarian supplies.

In addition, the Chinese government will support Pakistan's efforts in post-disaster reconstruction, and promote bilateral cooperation in disaster preparedness and mitigation, the Chinese ambassador said.

On the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ur Haq expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government and people as well as the RCSC, adding that China is always among the first in extending a help hand to Pakistan.

Zahra Baloch, Pakistan's Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country is currently facing its worst floods, and China has once again provided Pakistan with much-needed assistance at its difficult time.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the flood ravaging the country is "the worst in history," urging the international community to extend maximum support for the rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people.

The country's National Disaster Management Authority said Tuesday that the total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains since mid-June has risen to at least 1,162 along with 3,554 injured.