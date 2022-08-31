News / World

Chinese Red Cross donates US$300,000 cash assistance for flood-affected people in Pakistan

Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0
The handover ceremony of US$300,000 in emergency cash assistance from the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) was held on Tuesday night.
Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0

The handover ceremony of US$300,000 in emergency cash assistance from the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) was held on Tuesday night.

On behalf of the RCSC, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong handed over the donation to the PRCS for assisting those affected by the recent floods in Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Nong said the China-Pakistan ironclad brotherhood shares weal and woe, adding the Chinese government has decided to provide Pakistan with a relief package worth 100 million yuan (US$14.5 million), including 25,000 tents and other humanitarian supplies.

In addition, the Chinese government will support Pakistan's efforts in post-disaster reconstruction, and promote bilateral cooperation in disaster preparedness and mitigation, the Chinese ambassador said.

On the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ur Haq expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government and people as well as the RCSC, adding that China is always among the first in extending a help hand to Pakistan.

Zahra Baloch, Pakistan's Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country is currently facing its worst floods, and China has once again provided Pakistan with much-needed assistance at its difficult time.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the flood ravaging the country is "the worst in history," urging the international community to extend maximum support for the rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people.

The country's National Disaster Management Authority said Tuesday that the total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains since mid-June has risen to at least 1,162 along with 3,554 injured.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     