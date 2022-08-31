Choreographer takes on two roles in self-directed play

Jin Xing's self-directed play "Sunrise" returns to Shanghai in November. She plays two roles in the play, which centers on the disintegrating lives of several Shanghai women.

Renowned Chinese dancer and choreographer Jin Xing's self-directed play "Sunrise" will make a return to Shanghai in November.

"Sunrise" is adapted from famed Chinese playwright Cao Yu's 1936 play of the same name, which centers on the life of several Shanghai women. Social circumstance and lack of acknowledgement from society lead them down a tragic path.

The original play has long been considered a classic, as Cao introduced feminist ideas and included the early enlightenment of women's liberation in the work.

Ti Gong

Jin, 55, challenged herself by playing two roles in the adapted play – socialite Chen Bailu and prostitute Cui Xi, who are from two different social classes.

"I have watched several adaptations of the original work, including the film and play," said Jin. "Chen is not only the heroine, she also extracts other characters and their stories of that time."

"The script and original dialogue still suit modern society and its people so well. This is the sign of a classic work. We can find a lot of similarities between Cao's era and our own."

"Sunrise" premiered in Shanghai last year. For this round of performances, the acting troupe set up a sloped stage in a rehearsal hall in Yangpu District.

Yin Xuefeng

The slope of the stage makes it more challenging for the performers, but Jin sees purpose in its design.

"Life is like a slope," she said. "Some climb up and some climb all the way down. Some don't even have the opportunity to get close to the steps. The characters' destinies are showcased by their positions on the stage."

Performance info:



Dates: November 24-27, 7:30pm; November 26, 2pm

Tickets: 80-1280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.