Top Chinese runners compete at 2022 Chicago Marathon

Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2022-10-10       0
More than 40,000 professional and amateur runners from over 100 countries and regions hit the road in Grant Park in downtown Chicago early on Sunday morning.
Top Chinese runners compete at 2022 Chicago Marathon
AFP

Runners start the 2022 Chicago Marathon on October 9, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.

More than 40,000 professional and amateur runners from over 100 countries and regions hit the road in Grant Park in downtown Chicago early on Sunday morning for the 44th edition of the annual Chicago Marathon.

China's top marathon runners Dong Guojian, Peng Jianhua and Yang Shaohui all participated.

Kenya's Benson Kipruto won men's elite marathon in 2:04:24, while compatriot Ruth Chepngetich set a world record in winning the women's elite marathon in 2:14:08. She had previously won last year's Chicago Marathon in 2:22:31.

35-year-old Dong finished in 10th place in 2:08:53, Yang crossed the line 33rd in 2:16:11, and Peng finished five places further back in 2:19:06.

First run in 1977, the Chicago Marathon has been the stage for four world records, several national records and countless personal bests.

The route starts and finishes in Grant Park and runs through 29 neighborhoods in Chicago. Endtiem

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
