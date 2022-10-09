﻿
News / Metro

Landscape upgrade casts city in a good light

Landscape lights along the 45-kilometer waterfront section of the Huangpu River have been newly built or renovated.
Dong Jun / SHINE

The Lujiazui financial district's lights are a crowd pleaser.

Shanghai is more lit up, presenting an enchanting night view.

Landscape lights along the 45-kilometer waterfront section of the Huangpu River have been newly built or renovated, for nearly 1,000 buildings, 25 docks and four cross-river bridges, Shanghai's greenery and public sanitation bureau announced on Sunday.

The landscape light upgrade project also includes lights on 28 bridges and about 300 buildings along the 42-kilometer riverside paths of the Suzhou Creek, as well as some buildings in Little Lujiazui area, Oriental Pearl TV Tower and buildings in the Changning section of the Yan'an Road Elevated Road.

"They add splendor to Shanghai's charming night scenery and provide good options for residents' leisure night tours," said Wang Hui, director of the landscape management department of the bureau.

Meanwhile, the city's per capita greenery space amounted to 8.8 square meters by the end of last year and it boasted 532 parks at that time, compared with 153 in 2011.

Among these, 103 were pocket parks. In total, 520 are free of admission.

Moreover, 297 parks have sports facilities.

A total of 22 major habitats for wildlife have been established in the city as well.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Follow Us

