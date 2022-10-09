﻿
News / Metro

Pop-up window on health code for Shanghai travelers, returnees

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:26 UTC+8, 2022-10-09       0
Shanghai has reported some 90 COVID-19 positive cases since October 1, the beginning of the National Day holiday, mainly travelers from other provinces and their close contacts.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:26 UTC+8, 2022-10-09       0
Pop-up window on health code for Shanghai travelers, returnees
Imaginechina

The bustling Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall in Shanghai after the National Day holiday.

People traveling or returning to Shanghai from other provinces will receive a pop-up notification covering their health code, if they fail to undergo a nucleic acid test within 48 hours of their arrival.

The city's health commission made the announcement on Sunday as Shanghai tries out a new way to enhance COVID-19 prevention and control amid the new round of resurgence, mainly transmitted from other provinces during the weeklong National Day holiday.

The pop-up window will prevent travelers from displaying their Suishenma health code, banning them from accessing most of Shanghai's public services, transport and places.

It will disappear after a nucleic acid test record is detected, Yu Tao, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission, told the city's COVID-19 press briefing on Sunday.

Shanghai reported two COVID-19 community cases on Sunday, including an elementary school student who was infected by a previous local case.

The 12-year-old boy, who lives in Wujing Town in Minhang District, was connected with an infection reported on Friday from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Apart from his accommodation, he had been to a trampoline park, another community and the private Zizhu Bilingual School in Minhang.

Pop-up window on health code for Shanghai travelers, returnees
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported two community COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The other case, a 27-year-old woman, a resident of Xianxia Community in Changning District, tested abnormal during a recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening after returning home from her travel to other provinces.

Since returning, she had been to an office building and its underground Luckin Coffee outlet in Changning.

As a result, the duo's accommodations and the trampoline park were designated as medium-risk areas and put under lockdown, said Yu.

A total of 192 close contacts of the new cases have been traced and put under central quarantine. Among them, 104 have tested negative. More than 1,465 related people have been screened, and all tested negative, he revealed.

Shanghai has reported some 90 COVID-19 positive cases since October 1, the beginning of the National Day holiday, mainly travelers from other provinces and their close contacts, according to the commission.

Multiple schools in Minhang have been affected by the resurgence among the district's 400-plus elementary and middle schools as well as kindergartens, Liu Yan, deputy director of Minhang, noted.

Pop-up window on health code for Shanghai travelers, returnees
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated three medium-risk areas on Sunday.

The COVID-related schools have shifted to online classes, including livestreaming and online tutoring from teachers. Round-the-clock psychological counseling is available for students under lockdown.

Other schools with normal offline classes have strengthened their anti-COVID-19 management and asked students and teachers to enhance self-protection, said Liu.

Shanghai requires people traveling or returning to the city from other provinces to report their itinerary online before arrival. Every traveler coming or returning to Shanghai also must take a nucleic acid test upon arrival.

They are also required to conduct a weeklong self-health monitoring – take a temperature check in the morning and at night – every day. In addition, they must reduce unnecessary gathering activities and properly wear a mask when going out, Yu said.

Travelers coming from domestic COVID-19-related regions must report to neighborhood or village committees and companies or hotels within 12 hours after arriving in Shanghai.

Pop-up window on health code for Shanghai travelers, returnees
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

High- and medium-risk areas in Shanghai at present

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Changning
Minhang
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     