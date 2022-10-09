﻿
News / Metro

Chefs honored for Shanghai-style folk cuisines

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:20 UTC+8, 2022-10-09       0
According to a traditional proverb, food is always first and foremost in people's lives. Chefs were honored in outskirts Qingpu District for their Shanghai-style cuisines.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:20 UTC+8, 2022-10-09       0

According to a traditional proverb, food is always first and foremost in people's lives.

Chefs from 25 rural restaurants, tourism sites and B&Bs, were honored on Sunday in outskirts Qingpu District for their cuisines.

The award-winning cuisines, including hot dishes, cold dishes, soup, staple food as well as pastry, are all made from the locally-grown ingredients.

The competition was carried out both online and offline, and lasted for more than a month. Local residents voted for their favorite cuisines online. There were more than 100 dishes provided by 25 food companies from all over the city.

They competed without spared effort for their self-created Shanghai-style folk cuisines, such as special-made hongshaorou, or red cooked pork, goose meat and chicken soup.

Chefs honored for Shanghai-style folk cuisines
Shanghai Rural Industries Association / Ti Gong

A chef was honored with a certificate for his Shanghai-style folk cuisine at Sunday's award ceremony.

Chefs honored for Shanghai-style folk cuisines
Shanghai Rural Industries Association / Ti Gong

The special-made hongshaorou, red cooked pork, cooked with a local special vegetable, malantou, a kind of vegetable with a herb-like taste and flavor

The special-made hongshaorou, was cooked by chef from Shuyuanrenjia restaurant in the Pudong New Area, with a local special vegetable, malantou, a kind of vegetable with a herb-like taste and flavor, and thick sauce, adding new flavor to the traditional dish.

It was the most popular dish.

Goose meat, from Jiading District's Yunongzhuanyuan, stewed with pickled radish, ranked second.

Chefs honored for Shanghai-style folk cuisines
Shanghai Rural Industries Association / Ti Gong

Goose stewed with pickled raddish.

Chefs honored for Shanghai-style folk cuisines
Shanghai Rural Industries Association / Ti Gong

Dragon fruit fried rice

New types of dishes were also welcomed by locals, such as the fried rice with dragon fruit – the sour-sweet fruit fried with local-grown rice, bringing out the best in each other.

Shanghai cuisine is a distinct Chinese cuisine type, commonly known as benbangcai, or authentic Shanghai cuisine, which features the original flavors of raw ingredients and is slightly sweeter than other kinds of Chinese dishes.

Chefs honored for Shanghai-style folk cuisines
Shanghai Rural Industries Association / Ti Gong

A chef makes the Yexie steamed rice cake, a traditional Songjiang pastry, which is listed as a Shanghai intangible cultural heritage.

"The folk cuisine competition is good for promoting the integration of rural food culture and countryside tourism," said Ye Junping, an official with Shanghai Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee.

"It is a good way to invite people who live in urban places to take a tour of the countryside, taste local folk dishes, and experience the unique 'Shanghai-style' rural culture."

Chefs honored for Shanghai-style folk cuisines
Shanghai Rural Industries Association / Ti Gong

A chef presents a dish.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     