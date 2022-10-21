﻿
China's teen diving stars shine at FINA World Cup in Berlin

Xinhua
  10:18 UTC+8, 2022-10-21       0
Olympic champion Quan Hongchan and two-time world champion Chen Yuxi led the preliminary of women's 10m platform at the FINA World Cup on Thursday.
Olympic champion Quan Hongchan and two-time world champion Chen Yuxi led the preliminary of women's 10m platform at the FINA World Cup on Thursday.

15-year-old Quan and 17-year-old Chen made their World Cup debut at the Swimming and Diving Hall of Europasportpark.

Quan earned the highest mark of 418.50 in the preliminary, finishing the perfect 207C with 92.40, with one of the judges giving full marks. Chen took second place with 404.85. The two will compete against each other in the women's 10m final on Saturday, and will also join forces in the women's 10m synchro on Friday.

2022 World Championships bronze medalist Chang Yani and gold medalist Chen Yiwen respectively collected the top two scores of 315.30 and 307.20 in the women's 3m springboard preliminary.

Wang Zongyuan and Olympic champion Cao Yuan secured the top two places in the men's 3m springboard preliminary with 453.65 and 414.25.

In the men's 10m platform preliminary, Yang Hao took first place with 510.70, while Yang Jian ranked second after finishing the third 626B dive and fourth 5156B dive imperfectly.

Three diving titles will be determined on Friday in the women's 10m synchro platform final, men's 10m synchro final and men's 3m springboard final.

Meanwhile, the FINA Swimming World Cup (25m) will kick off on Friday in Berlin with 12 disciplines' finals taking place.

For the first time in history, the Swimming World Cup is being held in tandem with the Diving World Cup at the same venue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
