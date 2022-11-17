﻿
Shanghai frisbee team wins inaugural national championship

The inaugural Chinese national frisbee championship was held in Shanghai, bringing together top teams from around the country, with the Shanghai Huwa A team emerging the champion.
Ti Gong

The inaugural China Ultimate Championship brought together eight teams from around the country.

Shanghai Huwa became the champion of the inaugural China frisbee championship, a new frisbee competition that brought top teams from around the country to the city.

The eight participating teams were: Shanghai Huwa Team A and B, Beijing M's Fun House, Shenzhen Zen, Guangzhou Storm, Chengdu Feipanda, Xi'an RJM, and Team gr8 powered by SMOC.

After the group-stage and knockout rounds, host Shanghai Huwa Team A won the crown in the Upper Flight discipline, while Beijing M's Fun House claimed the title in the Lower Flight discipline.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Huwa features both domestic and expat players.

As a professional frisbee club, Shanghai Huwa was established in 1999, featuring both domestic and expat players.

Frisbee has been gaining prominence in Shanghai and other cities around the country over the years, thanks to its relatively low entry barrier for newcomers and its social functions.

As the first nation-level frisbee competition held in Shanghai this year, the new tournament followed standard ultimate frisbee rules, with professional medical and recovery facilities at hand.

The organizers hope the event will be held in other Chinese cities in its future editions and attract more teams and followers to the sport.

Ti Gong

Frisbee has been gaining prominence in China over the years.

﻿
