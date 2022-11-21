﻿
Popular Sports Festival concludes with hiking competition

The curtain dropped on the 14th Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival. Citizens competed in five disciplines: rope jumping, darts, eSports, skiing and cycling.
The curtain dropped on the 14th Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival over the weekend.

The finals of rope jumping, darts challenge and eSports competitions were held on Sunday – the last day of the festival, which was followed by a sports carnival that attracted 500 participants.

Jointly organized by Shanghai Sports Bureau and Shanghai Sports Federation, the festival aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle among citizens.

Ti Gong

The rope jumping final was held on Sunday.

Ti Gong

A young participant in the darts competition

Other disciplines include skiing and cycling, which already concluded in October. The preliminary rounds of all competitions attracted over 2,450 participants.

As part of the festival's closing event, a hiking competition was held on Sunday morning, involving both domestic and foreign participants.

They competed in 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer disciplines. Both start and finish lines were set at Pudong's Oriental Pearl TV Tower. The route covered Binjiang Park, the cruise ship terminal and riverside green areas.

Ti Gong

The hiking competition involved both domestic and expat participants.

Ti Gong

eSports is also a discipline at the Popular Sports Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
