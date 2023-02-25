China basketball coach Djordjevic expects to make players better every day

China's national men's basketball team head coach Aleksandar Djordjevic said on Saturday that a coach should make sure that his players are getting better every day.

Having beaten Kazakhstan 71-59 in the opening game of the sixth window of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers on Thursday, China is now gearing up for its upcoming clash against Iran.

"You must make sure that your team feel that they are getting better and give them confidence, that's the job of our coaches," the Serbian noted.

"At the same time, you must make corrections to avoid mistakes. If it is a good match, the players must play the way they do it in daily training, that's what we are working on," he added.

The 55-year-old was spotted having a personal chat with point guard Zhao Jiwei, and said that was a part of his coaching style.

"I want to talk with every player one-on-one, so it is a regular coaching mode to analyse situations, it's very common in my work, and I love to have this relationship with all my players."