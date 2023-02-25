Balance of loans up in China's Yangtze River Delta

The balance of loans in the Yangtze River Delta region was 58.81 trillion yuan (8.53 trillion US dollars) at the end of January, up 13.7 percent year on year.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan reached 57.67 trillion yuan at the end of January, up 14.4 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans was 169.2 billion US dollars at the end of January in the region, down 17.5 percent year on year.

The balance of the region's deposits stood at 70.52 trillion yuan at the end of January, up 13 percent compared to a year ago.

Shanghai and the three provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui fall within the ambit of the Yangtze River Delta region.