City branches out with more forest space

Shanghai's forest coverage had reached 18.51 percent by the end of last year, up 0.49 percentage points from a year earlier.

By the end of 2022, the city's forest space had amounted to 1.898 million mu (126,500 hectares), with an increase of 51,000 mu, or 24 Century Parks, from the end of 2021, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau revealed on Friday.

Arbor was the majority, accounting for 90.28 percent, followed by bush and bamboo.

In total, 13.46 percent is in the city's downtown, while 25.36 percent is on Chongming Island, the highest of all districts, followed by Songjiang and Minhang districts.