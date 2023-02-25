﻿
News / Metro

City branches out with more forest space

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:20 UTC+8, 2023-02-25       0
Shanghai's forest coverage had reached 18.51 percent by the end of last year, up 0.49 percentage points from a year earlier.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:20 UTC+8, 2023-02-25       0

Shanghai's forest coverage had reached 18.51 percent by the end of last year, up 0.49 percentage points from a year earlier.

By the end of 2022, the city's forest space had amounted to 1.898 million mu (126,500 hectares), with an increase of 51,000 mu, or 24 Century Parks, from the end of 2021, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau revealed on Friday.

Arbor was the majority, accounting for 90.28 percent, followed by bush and bamboo.

In total, 13.46 percent is in the city's downtown, while 25.36 percent is on Chongming Island, the highest of all districts, followed by Songjiang and Minhang districts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
Songjiang
Chongming Island
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     