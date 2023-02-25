Interactive board game comes to life in Changning

A giant, fun interactive board gaming event was launched by Bandai Namco Holdings China Co Ltd in Changning District to enrich game lovers' entertainment experience.

In the event, people throw dice, and then make different moves based on the results to win game tickets. These could be used in exchange for gifts like popular game accessories of Namco's classic arcade game Pac-Man, Taiko no Tatsujin and Gundam.

The event opened on Friday and will run through the weekend. Staged on Yuyuan Road, it attracted many residents and white-collar workers from nearby offices.

They need to climb stairs, rotate the turntable, make lucky draws and throw sandbags during the journey.

"Taiko no Tatsujin is one of my favorite games, and it is a real challenge when you enter the upper stages," said a player surnamed Zhu. "The gaming event is reminiscent of my childhood, and it is a very pleasant experience."

A 6-year girl surnamed Zhang played the game with her mother several times.

"It is very lovely and fun and I like it," she said.

Bandai Namco Holdings China Co Ltd launched a brand "Fun for All into the Future" last year, and it is taping the Chinese market by enhancing its connection with consumers via fun interactive experiences and activities.

It has also hosted a series of activities at libraries in Shanghai and Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province, to promote China's intangible cultural heritages.

The activities enable Chinese and foreign participants to experience ancient document restoration, ancient book binding as well as layout techniques.

Event info:

Venue: 创邑SPACE

Address: 1107 Yuyuan Road (上海市长宁区愚园路1107号)

Time: 12pm-8pm, February 25-26

Admission: Free