Chinese prodigy Zhou takes silver in snowboard superpipe at Winter Dew Tour

Xinhua
  15:15 UTC+8, 2023-02-26       0
Eleven-year-old Zhou Yizhu of China took a historic silver in the women's snowboard superpipe final at Winter Dew Tour in Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Saturday.
CFP

Second-place winner Zhou Yizhu of China poses after the Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final on day two of the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on February 25, 2023, in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

As the youngest-ever Winter Dew Tour competitor, Zhou delivered a backside 720 and switch backside 720 on her first run, taking a score of 89.33 points. She stunned the crowd again with a combination of a backside 900, frontside 720 and switch backside 540 on her second attempt to take 90.66.

After falling on both her third and fourth run, Zhou had to settle for second place behind 14-year-old South Korean Gaon Choi, who received 98.33 points on her third run, one of the highest scores ever awarded at Dew Tour.

"I feel so excited and so thankful to be here," Zhou said. "I feel like Copper Mountain is my family; they've been supporting me ever since I first came here. This pipe is amazing, and the whole entire Dew Tour crew is amazing. I'm speechless."

