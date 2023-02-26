Chinese prodigy Zhou takes silver in snowboard superpipe at Winter Dew Tour

Eleven-year-old Zhou Yizhu of China took a historic silver in the women's snowboard superpipe final at Winter Dew Tour in Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Saturday.

CFP

As the youngest-ever Winter Dew Tour competitor, Zhou delivered a backside 720 and switch backside 720 on her first run, taking a score of 89.33 points. She stunned the crowd again with a combination of a backside 900, frontside 720 and switch backside 540 on her second attempt to take 90.66.

After falling on both her third and fourth run, Zhou had to settle for second place behind 14-year-old South Korean Gaon Choi, who received 98.33 points on her third run, one of the highest scores ever awarded at Dew Tour.

"I feel so excited and so thankful to be here," Zhou said. "I feel like Copper Mountain is my family; they've been supporting me ever since I first came here. This pipe is amazing, and the whole entire Dew Tour crew is amazing. I'm speechless."