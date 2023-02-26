China's bond market issuances near US$547b in January

Bond issuances in China neared 3.77 trillion yuan (US$546.84 billion) in January 2023, data from the central bank shows.

Treasury bond issuances amounted to 643 billion yuan in this period, while local government bonds worth 643.49 billion yuan were issued, according to the People's Bank of China.

Issuances of financial bonds stood at 529.99 billion yuan in the same period, and issuances of corporate credit bonds hit 859.02 billion yuan.

By the end of January, outstanding bonds held in custody totaled 144.9 trillion yuan, according to the bank.