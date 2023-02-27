﻿
Shanghai Shenhua need to strengthen both attack and defense, says head coach

Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua need to reinforce both their attack and defense after securing new investment, said head coach Wu Jingui.
Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua need to reinforce both their attack and defense after securing new investment, said head coach Wu Jingui.

Wu said new investors have taken charge of the Shanghai side with an injection of cash, which must be spent on things that matter the most.

Shanghai Shenhua have been banned by the world football governing body FIFA from introducing new players due to unpaid salary disputes.

Wu said the Shanghai side will have this ban lifted as they are paying off the salary debts.

"After the transfer window is opened for us, we will consider where we need to change about the team," he said.

"We need reinforcement in both attack and defense to strengthen the team. We will bring in foreign players who can play central forward or defensive midfielders," he added.

The schedule of the 2023 Chinese Super League campaign remains undecided amid speculations that it will start in mid-April.

