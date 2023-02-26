﻿
National orthopedics center set up in Shanghai to boost research and practice

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:42 UTC+8, 2023-02-26       0
The National Center for Orthopedics was launched at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital on Sunday.
The National Center for Orthopedics was launched at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital on Sunday.

It will boost the research and development of clinical practice as well as high-end medical services, and digital application of orthopedic disease diagnosis and treatment in China.

Experts said they will build the center into a leader of orthopedics and a medical center in Asia, pushing medical development in the Yangtze River Delta region as well as the whole nation.

"We are focusing on introducing digital and smart medicine to make surgery more minimally invasive, more intelligent and more standardized," said Dr Zhang Changqing, director of the national center.

"In addition we will introduce more high-end equipment and technologies from the West, we are devoting more on self-developed innovative robots, medical appliances and surgical measures to boost medical improvement, benefit patients and help cut costs."

Ti Gong

Dr Zhang Changqing in an orthopedic surgery.

"Artificial intelligence, surgical robots and computerized navigation are widely used in clinical practice to enhance efficiency, accuracy and precision," he said.

"The new center will offer us more opportunities and resources to improve China's innovation ability and international competitiveness on smart orthopedics field."

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital is the founder of orthopedics in the nation. It created many "first" in the nation and even the world, including the world's first successful re-attaching of severed fingers and limbs.

The title of the national center is the highest honor and recognition.

The digital navigation system developed by Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital for patients with dysplastic hips.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

