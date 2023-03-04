China's Hong Kong and BiH dominate at ice hockey world championship

Hong Kong of China took a staggering 16-1 win over Malaysia in BiH's capital Sarajevo on Friday at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship Division III Group B.

Hong Kong of China took a staggering 16-1 win over Malaysia, while host Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) smashed Singapore 8-2 in BiH's capital Sarajevo on Friday at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship Division III Group B.

Kyrgyzstan, Hong Kong of China and BiH are ranked first, second and third in Group B, with 12, nine, and eight points respectively.

Singapore came in fourth and Iran, five in the group on four and three points respectively, while Malaysia scored no points and ranked last in Group B, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The Ice Hockey World Championships, organized by the IIHF, is the sport's highest-profile annual men's tournament.

This year's Championship gathered 56 teams competing in five divisions in Finland, Latvia, Britain, Estonia, Spain, Türkiye, South Africa, BiH and Mongolia. Enditem