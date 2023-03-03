﻿
Shanghai deputies to the 14th National People's Congress depart for Beijing

They will discuss trending issues, concerns and solutions during the annual Two Sessions.
  • Deputies depart for Beijing on Friday for the upcoming annual Two Sessions.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • A  deputy collects her material.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Shuttle buses wait deputies outside of Shanghai Exhibition Center.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • A deputy accepts interview before leaving for Beijing.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • A deputy waves goodbye.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • A deputy checks the agenda of this year's two sessions.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

With advices on trending issues such as education, people's livelihood as well as development in various industries, Shanghai deputies to the 14th China's National People's Congress departed for Beijing on Friday for the upcoming annual Two Sessions.

The NPC is the national legislature, and the first session of the 14th NPC is scheduled to open on March 5.

The deputies come from all walks of life, including professors, professionals in the energy field, doctors, teachers as well as journalists.

And most of them prepared suggestions based on their own experiences and eying on broader sight.

Yin Hairong (right), a renowned Shanghai anchorwoman, records her experience as a NPC deputy for the first time.

"I'm more interested in improving the barrier-free environment," said Yin Hairong, a new deputy to the 14th NPC, who is also a renowned news anchor in Shanghai.

"Although we have made day-by-day achievements in building a barrier-free society, there are still room to improve, such as insufficient sign language services," Yin said.

She said that she noticed the country has over 20 million people with hearing problems.

"I hope more advanced technologies, like speech recognition and artificial intelligence, can help people with difficulties live easier."

Shanghai is speeding up the development of a barrier-free environment, and regulations were approved by the city's legislature in mid-January.

Deputy Yin Jie, standing vice president of ShanghaiTech University

Deputy Yin Jie, standing vice president of ShanghaiTech University, put his sights on integrating production and education.

"We should pay more attention to the integration of skills and academic education in master's and doctoral training of engineering," said Yin. "The assessment criteria for these students should respond to the actual needs of enterprises."

Deputy Ni Di who works for the shipping industry

It was also the first time for Ni Di, who works in the shipping industry, to be a deputy in the Two Sessions.

"I'm deeply aware of my responsibility," Ni said, noting he will focus on green, low-carbon and industrial chain development of the shipping industry.

"The digitalization level of our country's shipping logistics industry is not high enough, and many technologies of the digital supply chain are still immature," he said.

"An independent supply chain system will help us facilitate the resilience and security of China's industrial chain and supply chain."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
