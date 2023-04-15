﻿
Wang Shanshan named Chinese Women's Footballer of the Year

Veteran Wang Shanshan has been named the 2022 Chinese Women's Footballer of the Year with her masterclass performances at last year's AFC Women's Asian Cup.
Wang Shanshan (center) is honored with the 2022 China Women's Golden Ball Award, presented by Chinese women's football legend player, Ma Xiaoxu (right) in the 2022 China Golden Ball Awards ceremony, Beijing, on April 14.

Veteran Wang Shanshan has been named the 2022 Chinese Women's Footballer of the Year with her masterclass performances at last year's AFC Women's Asian Cup.

"This award belongs to all the people who support me, and I want to thank my coaches, teammates and every staff member," Wang said during the awarding ceremony on Friday.

Wang helped China win the Asian Cup in India last year after a 16-year wait. The 33-year-old, who played both as a forward and a defender, put on decisive performances in the semifinals against Japan and the final against South Korea.

"I'm better at playing as a forward, but I can try any position if the team and coach need me to do," Wang explained.

The Steel Roses are expected to face challenges at the World Cup, the Asian Games and the Paris Olympic Games qualifying tournament in the second half of this year.

Wang was confident that the Chinese team would show their best side in crucial matches while also being ready to face difficulties ahead.

"Every tournament is important to us, and we want to approach it step by step," Wang said. "On the international stage like the World Cup and the Olympics, we want to show the spirit and the best side of Chinese women's football."

"When we meet world-class opponents, such as some European teams, we need to make full use of our advantages of being flexible and more united although we might be not as strong as them physically," she said.

Also on Friday, Beijing Guoan striker Zhang Yuning claimed the Chinese Men's Footballer of the Year award, while Shui Qingxia, head coach of China women's national football team, was awarded the Chinese Football Coach of the Year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
