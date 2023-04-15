﻿
Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' now on stage

A Chinese adaptation of the award-winning South Korean film "Parasite" is being staged at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center this weekend.
Ti Gong

A Chinese adaptation of the award-winning South Korean film "Parasite" is being staged at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center this weekend.

The original dark comedy by Bong Joon-ho made history at the Academy Awards in 2020 when it became the first non-English-language movie to win an Oscar for Best Picture.

Starring Ma Tianyu and Hao Lei, the Chinese drama uses an approach of fantasy realism and sarcasm to tell a story about two families. It provides an insight into the big gap between the rich and poor.

Ti Gong

Actor Ma Tianyu plays the leading role.

Ti Gong

The play boasts folded scenes to depict the gap between the rich and poor.

Director Yang Ting noted that compared with the film that uncovers the secrets of the characters step by step, the stage play tells the story in a more straightforward way and presents more dramatic conflicts in the relationships.

It is also the first time that actor Ma, known for various roles in fantasy TV series, stars in a stage production.

"The drama is a new challenge, but it is also an opportunity for me to break the bottleneck of acting," said Ma.

Thanks to the artistic design of Liu Kedong, the play also boasts folded scenes of a villa and its basement. The giant mirrored ceiling is his effort to imply the hidden desire and intrigue of the characters in the story.

Ti Gong

The drama uses fantasy realism and sarcasm to tell a story about two families.

Ti Gong

A poster for the Chinese drama adaptation of South Korean film "Parasite."

Performance info:

Date: April 15, 7:15pm; April 16, 2pm

Tel: 6854-1234

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Venue: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong

浦东新区丁香路425号

﻿
