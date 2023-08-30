Chairman of top Chinese football league under investigation

Liu Jun, chairman of the company that operates the Chinese Super League, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of the law.

Liu is being investigated by a discipline inspection and supervision team stationed at the General Administration of Sport of China, which was sent by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, and the Hubei provincial commission of supervision, said the statement.