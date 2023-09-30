China's Xie wins men's 100m gold at Hangzhou Asiad

China's Xie Zhenye clinched the men's 100m gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Saturday.

CFP

China's Xie Zhenye clinched the men's 100m gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Saturday.

Xie emerged victorious with 9.97 seconds. Boonson Puripol of Thailand took the silver in 10.02, while Muhammad Azeem Bin Mohd Fahmi of Malaysia rounded out the podium in 10.11.