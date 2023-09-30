Celebrate traditional Chinese culture at Grandview Garden

If you are looking to explore the charm of traditional Chinese culture and experience the life of ancient literati during the holiday, Shanghai Daguanyuan is the place.

A slew of activities celebrating traditional Chinese culture and gufeng (ancient Chinese style) are being rolled out at the garden, replicating the life depicted in "A Dream of Red Mansions," a Chinese classic novel by Cao Xueqin (1715-1763) of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), also known as "The Story of the Stone."

Visitors are able to experience some of the refined activities of literati in ancient times, including guqin (a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument) performance, chess playing, calligraphy, painting, poetry, flower appreciation and tea sipping at the garden during the holiday.

There will be float parades, games, immersive experiences, traditional Chinese opera shows and performances on the stories of main characters Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu on an ancient stage.

A bazaar featuring the display of intangible cultural heritage and coffee is also part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, 50 winning entries topping out in the first Yangtze River Delta integration demonstration zone's creative tourist and cultural design competition were unveiled on Friday.

The competition collected about 2,000 works covering souvenirs, packages and IP.

If you go:

Date: 8:15am-4pm, through October 5

Address: 701 Jinshang Highway, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区金商公路701号

Admission: 55 yuan per adult

