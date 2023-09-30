﻿
News / Nation

Zhejiang Province showcases tourist attractions at Games

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:42 UTC+8, 2023-09-30       0
With the Hangzhou Asian Games in full swing, tourist attractions in Zhejiang Province are using the opportunity to attract travelers from home and abroad.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:42 UTC+8, 2023-09-30       0
Zhejiang Province showcases tourist attractions at Games
Ti Gong

Xiandu Scenic Area.

Zhejiang Province showcases tourist attractions at Games
Ti Gong

A promotion video of Xiandu screened in downtown Hangzhou

With the Hangzhou Asian Games in full swing, tourist attractions in Zhejiang Province are using the opportunity to attract travelers from home and abroad.

Xiandu Scenic Area, a 5A tourist attraction (China's top grade) in Lishui City, is offering half-price admission through the end of October for tourists holding tickets of the Asian Games.

Volunteers and athletes from home and abroad can enjoy free admission to attractions through the period.

The scenic area, which is just two to three hours from Shanghai by high-speed train, is home to a handful of Zhejiang's top natural tourist attractions.

Nestled in the area is Dinghu Peak, a 170-meter rock formation that the locals liken to a bamboo shoot. Hibiscus Gorge features more rocky outcroppings and fields of bright flowers, while Good Creek snakes its way through the scenery.

Covering 166.2 square kilometers, the scinic area hosts 27 caves, 160 grotesque peaks and more than 300 scenic spots.

Xiandu has also brought its famous Jinyun shaobing, a type of flat bread, Wuju Opera performance, intangible cultural heritage gems such as papercutting.

Zhejiang Province showcases tourist attractions at Games
Ti Gong

Xiandu Scenic Area

Zhejiang Province showcases tourist attractions at Games
Ti Gong

Wuju Opera performance

A number of tourist attractions in Zhuji City such as the hometown scenic area of Xi Shi, a famous ancient Chinese beauty, Five Waterfalls Scenic Area, Baita Lake National Wetland Park, and Douyan Scenic Area are offering free or discounted admissions for Asian Games ticket holders through October 15.

The Nanhu Lake Scenic Area in Jiaxing City is offering half-price ticket for a cruise tour for audience of the Games, while Xitang Scenic Area is opening free for night tours.

The sports gala has triggered a tourist boom in Hangzhou.

Travel bookings with Hangzhou as the destination soared 115 percent on Friday, the first day of the National Day holiday plus the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, from the same period last year, with more than 60 percent interprovincial tours, surging 212 percent, according to Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com.

Zhejiang Province showcases tourist attractions at Games
Ti Gong

Papercutting

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     