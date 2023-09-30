Zhejiang Province showcases tourist attractions at Games

With the Hangzhou Asian Games in full swing, tourist attractions in Zhejiang Province are using the opportunity to attract travelers from home and abroad.

Xiandu Scenic Area, a 5A tourist attraction (China's top grade) in Lishui City, is offering half-price admission through the end of October for tourists holding tickets of the Asian Games.

Volunteers and athletes from home and abroad can enjoy free admission to attractions through the period.

The scenic area, which is just two to three hours from Shanghai by high-speed train, is home to a handful of Zhejiang's top natural tourist attractions.

Nestled in the area is Dinghu Peak, a 170-meter rock formation that the locals liken to a bamboo shoot. Hibiscus Gorge features more rocky outcroppings and fields of bright flowers, while Good Creek snakes its way through the scenery.

Covering 166.2 square kilometers, the scinic area hosts 27 caves, 160 grotesque peaks and more than 300 scenic spots.

Xiandu has also brought its famous Jinyun shaobing, a type of flat bread, Wuju Opera performance, intangible cultural heritage gems such as papercutting.

A number of tourist attractions in Zhuji City such as the hometown scenic area of Xi Shi, a famous ancient Chinese beauty, Five Waterfalls Scenic Area, Baita Lake National Wetland Park, and Douyan Scenic Area are offering free or discounted admissions for Asian Games ticket holders through October 15.

The Nanhu Lake Scenic Area in Jiaxing City is offering half-price ticket for a cruise tour for audience of the Games, while Xitang Scenic Area is opening free for night tours.

The sports gala has triggered a tourist boom in Hangzhou.

Travel bookings with Hangzhou as the destination soared 115 percent on Friday, the first day of the National Day holiday plus the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, from the same period last year, with more than 60 percent interprovincial tours, surging 212 percent, according to Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com.