China's consumer price index flat in September

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, remained unchanged in September compared with a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2 percent from the previous month, according to the NBS.

The core CPI, deducting food and energy prices, went up 0.8 percent year on year last month, with the pace of increase unchanged compared with August.

The average CPI from January to September increased 0.4 percent year on year.