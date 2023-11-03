Tan proves life begins at 40 with maiden CLPGA win

Tan Lingling demonstrates why it's important never to give up on your dreams as the 40-year-old Shandong native captures her first pro win at the Zhangjiagang Shuangshan Challenge.

SHINE

Tan Lingling demonstrated on Friday why it's important never to give up on your dreams as the 40-year-old Shandong Province native captured her first pro win by one stroke at the Zhangjiagang Shuangshan Challenge.

Going into the final round with a one-stroke lead, Tan held off all challengers at Zhangjiagang Shuangshan Golf Club in Zhangjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, to card a 2-under-par 70 in the third round at the China LPGA Tour event for a 54-hole score of 5-under 211. The victory was worth 75,000 yuan (US$10,250).

"I have played golf for a long time. Unexpectedly, I get my first win before I am about to retire. There are no regrets any more," said Tan, who turned pro in 2012 after working as a golf coach.

"I don't think I have an edge compared with the younger generation from stamina and technical aspects, but my strength lies in my mentality."

Chinese veteran Sui Xiang (70) finished runner-up, while Thailand's Ornnicha Konsunthea (70) was third at three shots back. Pan Yanhong, the first-round leader, closed with a 73 to sit equal fourth with Wang Xinying (70) and Chinese Taipei's Huang Ching (72) one shot further back.

Wu Tianqi was the top amateur as the teenager closed with a 2-over 74 to finish equal 11th, eight strokes off the winning score.

Playing under overcast skies, Tan held steady through the front nine with a series of pars and a birdie coming at the 499-yard fifth hole to make the turn at 4-under. After dropping her only stroke of the day at the 163-yard, par-3 12th, she rebounded with birdies at the 13th and 14th holes, enough to secure the victory.

"I made only one bogey today. At hole 12, I played well the past two days. But today I hit short and chipped a little bit hard, then made two putts," said Tan, who was equal sixth at the CTBC Ladies Classic in September.

SHINE

"My birdies today came after good approach shots. I didn't look at other players' scores and my good friends kept me company all the time. I just played by my strategy."

Sui, who started the day one stroke back of Tan, found trouble at the 402-yard, par-4 third hole where she made her only bogey to drop to 1-under. The Guangdong native then picked up birdies at the fifth and seventh holes. After making the turn at 3-under, she could only muster a string of pars with her lone birdie on the back nine coming at the 13th hole to get close.

"I was actually satisfied with my play today, but sadly my putts were not so good on the last several holes," said the 24-year-old Sui, winner of the Zhuhai Challenge last December. "I already tried my best today. The course is still hard and I felt rather tired. I was quite satisfied with my 2-under-par score."

Ornnicha, a fifth-year pro, put together her best result on the CLPGA Tour on the strength of a strong final round where she carded three birdies and a lone bogey.

"I am very happy and satisfied with my play today. I played more relaxed and the atmosphere was not so tense," said the 26-year-old. "At the 10th, I made a long putt from around 15 yards. At the 11th, I played my approach shot well. The ball ended very close to the pin."

Notable scores included Zeng Liqi closing with a 76 to finish equal 18th. The defending champion could never mount a challenge in her title defense after returning from America last month where she advanced to the final stage of the US LPGA Tour qualifying school. Thai Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, the CLPGA Tour Order of Merit leader, closed with a 78 to finish equal 27th.