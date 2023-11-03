Cuban prime minister arrives in Shanghai for CIIE
16:17 UTC+8, 2023-11-03 0
CGTN
Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz arrived in Shanghai on Thursday, starting his weeklong visit to China.
Marrero will attend the sixth China International Import Expo and meet Chinese officials. He is the first high-level political figure to arrive in Shanghai for the import expo.
Source: CGTN Editor: Zhu Qing
