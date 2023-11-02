﻿
News / Metro

Exhibition in Pudong showcases citizen collections

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:28 UTC+8, 2023-11-03       0
A preview display of exhibits entered in the second Shanghai Citizen Collection Exhibition's semi-finals is being shown at the Pudong History Museum through November 5.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:28 UTC+8, 2023-11-03       0
SSI ļʱ

A preview display of exhibits entered in the second Shanghai Citizen Collection Exhibition's semi-finals is being shown at the Pudong History Museum.

Through November 5, 162 young collectors' selected collections will be on public display at the Pudong History Museum, Yunzhou Antique City, and Minhang's Shanghai-style Art Museum.

The Pudong History Museum's preview, which is open to the public for free, will run through November 5 with collections from 71 local collectors, whose average age is less than 40 years old.

It is also the first exhibition jointly organized by the Pudong History Museum and the Shanghai Collection Association after they signed a contract to establish the association's Pudong activity center.

In the future, the two organizations will work together to bring more information on collecting to the public as well as various exhibitions and activities.

Exhibition in Pudong showcases citizen collections
Ti Gong

The majority of the collections that passed the preliminary evaluation are general, such as ancient furniture, study utensils, jades from the Ming and Qing Dynasties, agarwood products, dark-red enameled pottery, and old musical instruments.

Among the contemporary collections are many that will be familiar to those born in the 1980s and 1990s from their childhoods, such as Nintendo game consoles, NBA star cards, Coca-Cola series collections, tapes, and CDs.

There are also some special collections such as herbarium paintings, shellcraft, and 3D cigarette box labels.

This competition has added a new category of overseas items. The oldest is a London sterling silver antique bread basket made in 1837.

They also received hundreds of antique picture frames from France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom from the 19th and 20th centuries, and jewellery collected from European flea markets and antique shops.

Following are five highlights of the exhibition:

Exhibition in Pudong showcases citizen collections
Ti Gong

Old vinyl records form part of a collection.

Exhibition in Pudong showcases citizen collections
Ti Gong

Old legal certificates and college journals are in a collection.

1. Antique chopsticks

At the exhibition, you can see silver and ivory chopsticks awarded to soldiers during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.

There is also tableware used by ethnic minorities, such as a 12-piece tableware set used by Mongolian princes in the past. The container is wrapped in shark skin and includes chopsticks, knife, spoon, tiny cups and plates, forks, and toothpicks.

Exhibition in Pudong showcases citizen collections
Ti Gong

Chopsticks from the the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.

Exhibition in Pudong showcases citizen collections
Ti Gong

A 12-piece tableware set was used by Mongolian princes in the past.

2. Special chopsticks

Both the largest and the smallest chopsticks are on display. The largest chopsticks come from Hunan and measure 57 centimeters long. The smallest chopsticks are ancient silver ornaments and are only about two centimeters long.

Exhibition in Pudong showcases citizen collections
Ti Gong

The largest chopsticks come from Hunan and are 57 centimeters long.

3. Special Merit Medal

This medal was awarded by He Long, commander of the Southern Hebei Military Command in 1945. It is shaped as a five-pointed star, with a bright red background on the front, and the golden words "Special Merit" protrude in the middle.

The medal has a history of more than 70 years.

Exhibition in Pudong showcases citizen collections
Ti Gong

The red five-pointed star is a Special Merit Medal.

4. Anti-Japanese War commemorative medal

The commemorative medal of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War was awarded in the name of Yang Jingyu, commander of the Northeast Democratic Alliance Army in 1947.

In 1947, the Northeast Democratic Allied Forces led by the Communist Party of China issued commemorative medals in limited quantities within the liberated areas, in the name of General Yang Jingyu to commemorate him.

It also has a history of more than 70 years.

Exhibition in Pudong showcases citizen collections
Ti Gong

The Anti-Japanese War commemorative medal.

5. Shanghai-brand watches

There are Shanghai-brand watches made from the 1950s to the 1980s, the period of China's planned economy and self-reliance in light industrial products.

Among them are the earliest models, including a type that once worn by late Premier Zhou Enlai.

Exhibition in Pudong showcases citizen collections
Ti Gong
Exhibition in Pudong showcases citizen collections
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
NBA
Pudong
Coca-Cola
Nintendo
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     