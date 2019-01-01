﻿
World's first WorldSkills Museum to open in Shanghai on November 7

﻿ Yang Meiping
  19:10 UTC+8, 2023-11-03
The WorldSkills Museum, which is housed in the century-old former Wing On cotton warehouse, will open its doors to the public on November 7.
Ti Gong

The WorldSkills Museum is located near the Yangpu Bridge in Shanghai.

The WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai, the world's first museum exclusively dedicated to vocational skills, will officially open its doors to the public on November 7, officials announced on Monday.

The museum project, which is a collaboration between China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the government of Shanghai, and WorldSkills International, began in 2017 as part of Shanghai's bid to host the WorldSkills Competition.

It will serve as a center for skills demonstration, a platform for skills cooperation and exchange, a base for skills education for youth and possibly an official literature center.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The WorldSkills Museum is housed in the renovated century-old Wing On Storehouse.

The museum, with an exhibition area of over 6,000 square meters and six zones, will take visitors on a trip to learn about the significance of skills and skilled workers in human development, social and economic advancement, industry, and innovation.

Zhang Lan, deputy director of the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said the museum has collected over 2,000 assets from around the world, mostly from WorldSkills members, global partners, and former WorldSkills competitors or experts. Over 800 of them will be on display when the museum opens for free to the public.

The exhibits are housed in the former Wing On Storehouse, which has been refurbished to retain its historic industrial appearance while new materials and modern spaces are adopted.

The "World Engine" installation in the museum.

A gigantic ring-shaped installation dubbed "the world engine" greets museum visitors. It has 63 balls, which represent the 63 skills in the WorldSkills Competition. An octagonal column, a distinctive architectural part of the old building, sits in the center of the piece.

Ti Gong

The collection includes trophies and medals from almost every international competition since 1950.

There is a zone dedicated to the history of WorldSkills International. It sheds light on the movement's origins by showing the personal stories of competitors, experts and delegates, as well as chronicling the progression of the movement that has altered lives and cultures around the world.

The exhibitions include historic photographs as well as trophies and medals from nearly every international competition since 1950.

There is also a portable typewriter that Albert Vidal, the founder of WorldSkills International, used to use to write speeches and letters to promote WorldSkills' activities and mission for nearly 50 years.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Albert Vidal's typewriter is on display at the museum.

Another zone focuses on skills development in China, which shows skills in carpentry, printing, and ceramics, as well as modern technologies like automotive, railway and aircraft.

The museum also offers interactives through which visitors can try paint spraying,train driving, or riverfront sightseeing by peddling a bike.

Visitors can reserve a visit on the museum's website and the WeChat account and mini-program.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Ride on the bike to tour the industrial heritage on the riverfront.

