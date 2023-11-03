Culture loop strings together Jiading's architectural masterpieces

The district government released the cultural development blueprint of Jiading New City on Friday, including the "Yuanxiang Walks" Culture Loop that will encircle the the lake.

Ti Gong

A "culture loop" that strings several architectural masterpieces in Jiading District and provides a holistic leisure option for residents and tourists is taking shape encircling Yuanxiang Lake, a vibrant green treasure of Jiading New City.

The district government released the cultural development blueprint of Jiading New City on Friday, with the loop a highlight project.

The "Yuanxiang Walks" Culture Loop is being built around the green space of the lake.

The cycling or strolling cultural trail around the lake connects urban service spaces such as urban ecological parks, urban cultural chains, contemporary architectural miniatures, and new sports space zones.

The trail is designed to bring into play the agglomeration effect of the lake, to enrich the experiential functions of public culture and art, leisure and recreation, and comprehensive public services.

Ti Gong

"The 'culture loop' is the most brilliant pearl necklace of Yuanxiang Lake and it strings together 10 architectural miniatures, adding radiance and beauty to the two cultural landmarks of the district, the Jiading Library and Shanghai Poly Grand Theatre," said Gu Huiwen, director of Jiading District's publicity department.



Among the 10 architectural projects, two are scheduled to open to the public on November 18.

The Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) Bookstore project covering 1,255 square meters was designed based on the pupil of an eye, and the architecture is like a sage keeping his eyes open and looking at the dreamlike night scenery of the Shanghai Poly Grand Theatre.

The bookstore will integrate functions such as reading, culture exhibitions, and consumption of culture and innovation products, and is expected to become a new cultural landmark in Jiading, Gu said.

The other project is a cultural posthouse covering 482 square meters on the north bank of the lake, where a giant "art book" with an impression of Jiading.

Ti Gong

Visitors to the posthouse can also experience a virtual reality exhibition of traditional Chinese opera in digital form, and paintings regarding "Water Margin," one of the "four great classical novels" of Chinese literature, which tells the Song Dynasty (960-1279) story of 108 outlaws.



A planned health culture center will feature an array of sports and fitness facilities, sports games, and the "future island adventure of Yuanxiang Lake". This would apply Metaverse technologies to create a VR interactive and immersive experience revealing the unique charm of the district known for its auto industry development.

To enrich the cultural experience of residents and tourists, an abundance of activities such as light and shadow shows, an intangible cultural heritage bazaar, an antique car exhibition, and a beer carnival have been or will be held.

"The goal is to develop 'Jiading New City' into a desirable high-quality future-oriented 'city,'" the district government said.