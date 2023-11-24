New trophies and route changes for Shanghai marathon

The 2023 Shanghai Marathon will be held on Sunday, with 38,000 runners taking part. The tailored trophies and medals have been unveiled.

Shanghai is hosting its biggest annual running event this weekend, with a total of 38,000 runners from home and abroad hitting the road for the 2023 Shanghai Marathon.

Some 20,000 will take part in the 42-kilometer full marathon, while the rest will take part in the 6km health run.

Ti Gong

The organizers have tailored fine silver trophies for the top-three marathon finishers this year. The trophy, in the shape of a runner crossing the finish line, is decorated with images of Shanghai's landmark buildings.

The newly-designed medal for all marathon finishers was also unveiled two days before the race.

The finish line of the full marathon will make a return to the renovated Shanghai Stadium. There are also a few minor changes in race route.

Ti Gong

A one-kilometer riverside green path has been included in the Xuhui District section of the route. The U-turn section on Waimalu Road has been replaced by the wider Bansongyuan Road. Also, the number of bridges runners go over has been cut to five from last year's six.

The organizers hope the adjusted route can improve participants' running experience and help them achieve better results.

More than 30 elite runners from overseas will take part in this year's Shanghai Marathon, including Kinde Atanew Ayalew and Tadu Teshome Nare, both from Ethiopia.

The last time the Shanghai Marathon had a scale of 38,000 participants was in 2019. The annual running event shrank in scale in its 2020 and 2022 versions, and had to cancel in 2021 under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route and service stations during the marathon

Ti Gong

Traffic restrictions to apply in Shanghai during the marathon