﻿
News / Sport

New trophies and route changes for Shanghai marathon

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:26 UTC+8, 2023-11-25       0
The 2023 Shanghai Marathon will be held on Sunday, with 38,000 runners taking part. The tailored trophies and medals have been unveiled.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:26 UTC+8, 2023-11-25       0

Shanghai is hosting its biggest annual running event this weekend, with a total of 38,000 runners from home and abroad hitting the road for the 2023 Shanghai Marathon.

Some 20,000 will take part in the 42-kilometer full marathon, while the rest will take part in the 6km health run.

New trophies and route changes for Shanghai marathon
Ti Gong

More than 30 elite runners from overseas will take part in the 2023 Shanghai Marathon.

The organizers have tailored fine silver trophies for the top-three marathon finishers this year. The trophy, in the shape of a runner crossing the finish line, is decorated with images of Shanghai's landmark buildings.

The newly-designed medal for all marathon finishers was also unveiled two days before the race.

The finish line of the full marathon will make a return to the renovated Shanghai Stadium. There are also a few minor changes in race route.

New trophies and route changes for Shanghai marathon
Ti Gong

The newly unveiled trophy and medal for runners.

A one-kilometer riverside green path has been included in the Xuhui District section of the route. The U-turn section on Waimalu Road has been replaced by the wider Bansongyuan Road. Also, the number of bridges runners go over has been cut to five from last year's six.

The organizers hope the adjusted route can improve participants' running experience and help them achieve better results.

More than 30 elite runners from overseas will take part in this year's Shanghai Marathon, including Kinde Atanew Ayalew and Tadu Teshome Nare, both from Ethiopia.

The last time the Shanghai Marathon had a scale of 38,000 participants was in 2019. The annual running event shrank in scale in its 2020 and 2022 versions, and had to cancel in 2021 under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route and service stations during the marathon

New trophies and route changes for Shanghai marathon
Ti Gong

Traffic restrictions to apply in Shanghai during the marathon

New trophies and route changes for Shanghai marathon
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Stadium
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     