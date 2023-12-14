CNS adds Juss English ticketing platform

City News Service's mini-program currently offers six commercial services after the addition of Juss Sports, joining Bon, Sherpa's, Chope, Didi, and 247 tickets on the platform.

Teaming up with Shanghai Juss Basketball Club, City News Service has added Juss's brand new English ticketing channel to its WeChat mini-program.

For detailed instructions, please refer to the video below.

City News Service's mini-program now offers six commercial services, including dining with Bon, food delivery with Sherpa's, restaurant reservations with Chope, ride-hailing with Didi, event and performance tickets with 247, and the latest addition, Juss Sports.