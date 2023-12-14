CNS adds Juss English ticketing platform
Teaming up with Shanghai Juss Basketball Club, City News Service has added Juss's brand new English ticketing channel to its WeChat mini-program.
For detailed instructions, please refer to the video below.
City News Service's mini-program now offers six commercial services, including dining with Bon, food delivery with Sherpa's, restaurant reservations with Chope, ride-hailing with Didi, event and performance tickets with 247, and the latest addition, Juss Sports.