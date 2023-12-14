Feature / Entertainment

New drama 'Rickshaw Boy' features all-male cast

  20:53 UTC+8, 2023-12-14
Director Fang Xu's new drama production "Rickshaw Boy" is adapted from writer Lao She's 1937 novel, centering on the life of a fictional Beijing rickshaw puller named Xiangzi.
Director Fang Xu's new drama production "Rickshaw Boy" will meet Shanghai audiences on January 12-13 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

"Rickshaw Boy" is adapted from writer Lao She's 1937 novel of the same name, centering on the life of a fictional Beijing rickshaw puller named Xiangzi. It is considered a classic of Chinese literature in the 20th century.

Protagonist Xiangzi is an orphaned peasant who moves to Beijing in the 1920 to earn a living. He finds employment first as a laborer, and then as a rickshaw puller. The young man hopes to become independent through hard work and honesty. However, frequent misfortunes lead his life and character into degradation.

Ti Gong

"Rickshaw Boy" is adapted from writer Lao She's 1937 novel of the same name.

The novel profoundly satirized the cruelty of Chinese society of that era, which made the honest and industrious Xiangzi to eventually believe that all the hard work of his youth was a waste, and hastened his downfall.

The novel has been adapted into film and opera productions. Director Fang's latest modern version of the drama features an all-male cast.

"In drama productions, actors and roles are relatively alienated. So gender is not a key factor," he noted. "But special performing form should serve the content, and the all-male cast can create a playful effect on the stage."

Ti Gong

The play features an all-male cast.

Fang weakened the protagonist's love story and instead focused on portraying his complicated personality – sometimes vigorous and full of hope, but sometimes despairing, self-deprecating and callous.

Three generations of actors will jointly interpret Xiangzi at different stages of his life.

As a fan of Lao She, Fang has already adapted five of the author's novels and prose works.

"I was born in the year that Lao She passed away (in 1966), and I consider it a meaningful coincidence," he observed.

"Lao She's works are always permeated with the spirit of realism, giving infinite compassion and care to every character."

Fang also hopes the modern stage and visual designs of the new work can help the classic story connect with young audiences.

Ti Gong

Director Fang Xu

Performance info

Date: January 12-13, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
