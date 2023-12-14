Theater Re show discusses Alzheimer's disease and the nature of memory

Theater Re's 'The Nature of Forgetting,' which won recognition at the Edinburgh Showcase 2017, is making its Shanghai debut this weekend at Theater YOUNG.

The show was part of the Edinburgh Showcase 2017 following a sell-out run at the 2017 London International Mime Festival. It explores the nature of memory as the 55-year-old protagonist Tom is grappling with early onset dementia, or Alzheimer's disease.

Four actors and two musicians whirl through Tom's life story, including his school day crushes, his wedding, and the tragedies he encountered later in life. But the story, occupied by matters of the heart, is far from linear.

Tom's recollections of memory are totally subjective, creating moments of wonder on an illuminated square space in the center of the stage. His tale is told mostly with music and movement. The musicians create soundscapes taut with the grief, joy, love and regret that follows Tom's trace of the fault lines in his head.

In order to present scientific pathology, the preliminary research and creation process of the work lasted 16 months. After its successful debuts, "The Nature of Forgetting" toured around Britain in 2018, and visited countries including South Korea, the United States and Mexico in 2019.

Director Guillaume Pigé said in earlier interviews that the work is not only about Alzheimer's disease, but the fragility of life and the "eternity" that humans share when memories fade.

He wants audience to gain an affirmation of life in this journey of the fading memory – to understand that being broken does not mean being defeated.

"The Nature of Forgetting" concludes Theater YOUNG's "2023 Autumn IS" international drama showcase, during which seven international stage productions were presented, covering the genres of musical, puppet-show, physical theater, and immersive dance theater works.

These works involved life and feminine themes, discussed social topics, and catered for family audiences. Creator dialogues, drama workshops, and art exhibitions were also organized during the showcase.

Performance info



Dates: December 16-17, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-480 yuan

Venue: Theater YOUNG

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区控江路1155号