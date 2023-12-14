﻿
News / Metro

Read all about becoming child-friendly in Putuo

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:36 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0
Kindergarten teams up with bookstore to encourage children to read in the latest initiative contributing to Putuo District's ambition to promote a more child-friendly environment.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:36 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0
Read all about becoming child-friendly in Putuo
Dong Jun / SHINE

Hu Chunyan (left), principal of the Shanghewan Kindergarten, and Yao Jie, from Zhongshuge Bookstore, sign an agreement to promote reading for children.

The Shanghewan Kindergarten in Shanghai's Putuo District is to cooperate with Zhongshuge Bookstore to create more child-friendly reading experiences.

Reading is important for children to learn and grow, they said, as they signed an agreement to select books and organize reading activities for children at the kindergarten. They will also invite professional writers to the kindergarten and bookstore to interact with children.

"Zhongshuge is known for its unique and beautiful outlets, rich offer of books, including cartoon books for young children, and its exhibition space with diversified themes," said Hu Chunyan, the kindergarten's principal. "We hope our cooperation will improve the quality of children's reading experiences, encourage the public to look at children 'at the height of children,' and engage children more into the communities and the city."

Read all about becoming child-friendly in Putuo
Dong Jun / SHINE

Children discuss renovating a jungle gym into a reading corner at the kindergarten's "children's congress."

To engage children in decision-making, a "children's congress" was launched in the kindergarten.

On Wednesday, the congress discussed how to renovate the kindergarten's reading space. The children, aged 5-6, interviewed other students to work out several proposals, with one proposal to renovate a jungle gym into a reading corner selected.

Read all about becoming child-friendly in Putuo
Yang Meiping / SHINE

The kindergarten's jungle gym will be the site of a reading corner after children discussed several proposals.

Hu said the kindergarten will encourage its students to make their own books and exhibit them in the bookstore to share with other children. It will also bring children to community to interact with their peers and learn more about their kindergarten, the district and the city to promote awareness as "masters of the city."

Ye Guanhong, chief of the preschool division of the Putuo District Education Bureau, unveiled a "book drift house" to engage the students in sharing books with their peers in the community.

Read all about becoming child-friendly in Putuo
Dong Jun / SHINE

A "book drift house" was unveiled on Wednesday for children to share books.

The reading program is the latest effort by the district's educational authorities promote a more child-friendly city.

Last week, the Shanghai Education Commission released an action plan to make schools more child-friendly, after 23 national government departments recently issued a set of guidelines for making cities more child-friendly.

The plan set out detailed requirements for school's strategies, space environment, teaching facilities, curriculum system, teaching methodologies, and campus culture, such as replacing squatting pans with toilets suitable for children.

It also stressed that schools need to create diversified experience scenarios to enrich activities for children.

Read all about becoming child-friendly in Putuo

Putuo is dedicated to the building of a more child-friendly district.

Zhao Ping, director of the Putuo District Education Bureau, said the program represented the district's dedication to meet children's real needs, respect children's power and make their voices heard to create a truly child-friendly community.

Lu Hui, an official from the Shanghai Education Commission, said Putuo had taken a lead in renovating spaces and curriculum from the perspective of children.

"To build a child-friendly city, we need cooperation of government departments, communities, schools, families and other parties to provide a high-quality ecosystem to guarantee children's safety and promote their healthy growth," she said.

"We hope Putuo will create more projects to promote the child-friendly concept and provide experiences and preferences for other districts."

Read all about becoming child-friendly in Putuo
Dong Jun / SHINE

The kindergarten has created various scenarios to enrich students' experiences.

Read all about becoming child-friendly in Putuo
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Water + sand = fun!

Read all about becoming child-friendly in Putuo
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Children have fun as they safely negotiate a slippery slope.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     