Ding scores 147, but O'Sullivan reaches quarterfinals at Snooker Masters

Ding Junhui during the opening round at the Snooker Masters in London on Monday.

Chinese ace Ding Junhui made a sensational maximum 147 break in the opening round at the Snooker Masters on Monday, despite his opponent Ronnie O'Sullivan reaching the quarterfinals 6-3 at last.

Ding, 36, missed his fourth UK Championship title after losing to O'Sullivan in the final last month and seemed helpless as he trailed behind the world No.1 4-0 on Monday.

Unexpectedly, Ding found his way to come back after the interval and recovered to one game behind at 4-3. He even scored a break of maximum in the seventh frame, the fourth 147 break in Masters history and the 195th in snooker history.

However, the 48-year-old O'Sullivan was too sharp to surpass. The Rocket then played two centuries to seal his victory 6-3.

Later on Monday, Ali Carter saw off veteran Mark Williams 6-4.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Ding Junhui
