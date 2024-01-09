Ding scores 147, but O'Sullivan reaches quarterfinals at Snooker Masters

Chinese ace Ding Junhui made a sensational maximum 147 break in the opening round at the Snooker Masters on Monday.

Ding, 36, missed his fourth UK Championship title after losing to O'Sullivan in the final last month and seemed helpless as he trailed behind the world No.1 4-0 on Monday.

Unexpectedly, Ding found his way to come back after the interval and recovered to one game behind at 4-3. He even scored a break of maximum in the seventh frame, the fourth 147 break in Masters history and the 195th in snooker history.

However, the 48-year-old O'Sullivan was too sharp to surpass. The Rocket then played two centuries to seal his victory 6-3.

Later on Monday, Ali Carter saw off veteran Mark Williams 6-4.