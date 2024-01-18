News / Sport

China's Shang makes history with Australian Open 2nd round win

Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0
Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng has made history at the Australian Open for the second consecutive year.
Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0

Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng has made history at the Australian Open for the second consecutive year.

Shang beat India's Sumit Nagal 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday night to become the first male tennis player from the Chinese mainland in the Open era (since 1968) to reach the third round at the Australian Open.

It comes one year after Shang in 2023 became the first Chinese male in the current era to win a match in the main singles draw at the tournament.

In front of a large crowd of both Chinese and Indian fans after a rain delay, Shang got off to a slow start and had his serve broken in the first game of the match.

Nagal did not relent after gaining the advantage early and won the opener in 40 minutes, but Shang came out much stronger in the second set, converting his fourth break point opportunity to take a 3-1 lead before going on to win the set and level the match.

The third set went to serve to 5-5, with both players dominant on their own serve until Nagal faltered and Shang capitalized to take a 6-5 lead and serve out the set with three consecutive winners.

The 18-year-old Chinese player capped off his comeback victory with a powerful serve, sealing a second straight win from a set down after beating America's Mackenzie McDonald in five sets in the first round.

Shang will play second seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the third round.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     