Law journals get together as Shanghai newspaper celebrates anniversary

Media cooperation agreements are signed with three province-level law publications as Shanghai Law Journal marks 40 years of focusing on democracy and the rule of law in the city.

Three province-level law journals signed media cooperation agreements with Shanghai Law Journal during its 40th-anniversary celebrations on Thursday.

Wang Xiaoyan, head of the local law journal, said it was the first and the only newspaper of its kind in Shanghai. Focusing on democracy and the rule of law in the city, the newspaper is a witness, participant and promoter through pictures, texts and videos.

Wang said many new projects and products will be launched by the journal this year. For example, they will invite secretaries of the politics and law committee of the Party committee of 16 districts in Shanghai to talk about their experiences on legal construction in depth.

To promote integration in the Yangtze River Delta region, law journals in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces reached cooperation with the Shanghai Law Journal on Thursday.

They, as government think tanks, will collaborate to report on important legal news in the region, share news resources, improve media convergence and provide suggestions for the region's integration.

A research institute of the East China University of Political Science and Law, focusing on the media for legal publicity in the region, was also unveiled on the same day.

"It will help to cultivate relevant media talent and explore how to build the culture of the rule of law," said Tang Bo, deputy secretary of the Party committee of the university.