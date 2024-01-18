News / Metro

Law journals get together as Shanghai newspaper celebrates anniversary

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0
Media cooperation agreements are signed with three province-level law publications as Shanghai Law Journal marks 40 years of focusing on democracy and the rule of law in the city.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0

Three province-level law journals signed media cooperation agreements with Shanghai Law Journal during its 40th-anniversary celebrations on Thursday.

Wang Xiaoyan, head of the local law journal, said it was the first and the only newspaper of its kind in Shanghai. Focusing on democracy and the rule of law in the city, the newspaper is a witness, participant and promoter through pictures, texts and videos.

Wang said many new projects and products will be launched by the journal this year. For example, they will invite secretaries of the politics and law committee of the Party committee of 16 districts in Shanghai to talk about their experiences on legal construction in depth.

To promote integration in the Yangtze River Delta region, law journals in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces reached cooperation with the Shanghai Law Journal on Thursday.

They, as government think tanks, will collaborate to report on important legal news in the region, share news resources, improve media convergence and provide suggestions for the region's integration.

A research institute of the East China University of Political Science and Law, focusing on the media for legal publicity in the region, was also unveiled on the same day.

"It will help to cultivate relevant media talent and explore how to build the culture of the rule of law," said Tang Bo, deputy secretary of the Party committee of the university.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     