Biz / Company

China's HYX renews contract with IOC as formal uniform supplier

Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0
Hengyuanxiang has been confirmed to continue supplying formal uniforms to IOC members and administrators for the Paris Olympic Games and the Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games.
Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0

China's Hengyuanxiang Group has been confirmed to continue supplying official formal uniforms to IOC members and administrators for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The announcement was released after lOC president Thomas Bach met HYX founder Liu Ruiqi and president Chen Zhongwei here on Thursday.

"We are pleased to be working with HYX and we had a very good experience in Tokyo 2020 and in Beijing 2022. We look forward to wearing the formal uniforms with pride in Paris this year and in Milano Cortina in 2026," Bach said.

"To have the opportunity to provide the formal uniforms to the lOC is a great honor for HYX, and we are happy to renew this partnership with the IOC and hope such cooperation will continue as long as possible," Liu noted.

Founded in 1927 in Shanghai, Hengyuanxiang Group, one of the best-known textile companies of the country, has a history of supporting sport, including as a sponsor of Beijing 2008 and Beijing 2022, a partner of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) from 2009 to 2012, a sponsor of the COC in 2013-2016 and a supplier of the IOC from 2019 to 2022.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     