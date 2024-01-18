China's HYX renews contract with IOC as formal uniform supplier

Hengyuanxiang has been confirmed to continue supplying formal uniforms to IOC members and administrators for the Paris Olympic Games and the Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

China's Hengyuanxiang Group has been confirmed to continue supplying official formal uniforms to IOC members and administrators for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The announcement was released after lOC president Thomas Bach met HYX founder Liu Ruiqi and president Chen Zhongwei here on Thursday.

"We are pleased to be working with HYX and we had a very good experience in Tokyo 2020 and in Beijing 2022. We look forward to wearing the formal uniforms with pride in Paris this year and in Milano Cortina in 2026," Bach said.

"To have the opportunity to provide the formal uniforms to the lOC is a great honor for HYX, and we are happy to renew this partnership with the IOC and hope such cooperation will continue as long as possible," Liu noted.

Founded in 1927 in Shanghai, Hengyuanxiang Group, one of the best-known textile companies of the country, has a history of supporting sport, including as a sponsor of Beijing 2008 and Beijing 2022, a partner of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) from 2009 to 2012, a sponsor of the COC in 2013-2016 and a supplier of the IOC from 2019 to 2022.