Extreme cold on the way as wet weather continues to hit the city

  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0
Forecasters say the week ahead will see temperatures drop due to the arrival of a cold front and northerly winds while drivers are alerted to the chance of icy road conditions.
As Shanghai was soaked in light rain on Thursday, forecasters predicted that the wet weather will continue for the next few days while it gets colder.

The temperatures recorded at the benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station were between 8.9 and 9.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Friday will be overcast with rain, with temperatures between 8 and 10 degrees, forecasters said, adding that it will feel colder due to a northerly wind.

The temperature will continue going down to between 5 and 9 degrees at the weekend as a cold front approaches and conditions will be cloudy with drizzle.

Next week will be even colder.

Monday will see short bursts of rain or sleet and will turn cloudy with temperatures between 1 and 3 degrees. There will be the possibility of icy road conditions.

Tuesday to Thursday will be overcast or sunny, but extremely cold in the mornings with -2 degrees in downtown areas and -6 to -4 degrees in the suburbs. The highest temperature will range between 3 and 7 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
