Runners get set for second Suzhou Creek Half Marathon

Organizers say they received more than 23,000 applications for places in this year's event, which will feature 7,000 runners, 3,000 more than in last year's inaugural competition.

The starting pistol for the Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon will fire on the morning of April 24.

There will be 7,000 runners this year – 3,000 more than competed in the inaugural event last year – who will begin their 21-kilometer journey at 7am from Moganshan Road.

They'll run past some landmarks in Putuo District including the Grand Ocean 1000 Trees, the Jade Buddha Temple and Changfeng Park before reaching the finish line at the new Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park.

Dong Jun / SHINE

There will be water stations every 5 kilometers along the route and snack stations at the 12.5km and 17.5km marks with bananas and chocolate. Five water spray stations will also be set to help runners beat the heat.

Organizers said over 23,000 people applied for the event before the quotas were distributed through a draw. Of the 7,000 runners, 751 will be competing for the second time.

The top six male and top six female finishers will receive a prize money of up to 15,000 yuan (US$ 2,083). The top 150 male and top 100 female runners will win a place in the Shanghai Marathon later this year.