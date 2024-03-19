News / Metro

Park belt encircling Shanghai takes shape, 32 parks open

Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:32 UTC+8, 2024-03-19       0
The park belt follows the 98-km green belt of the Outer Ring Road, with 10 green lands and 17 ecological interval zones, as per the 2021-2035 Shanghai ecological space blueprint.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:32 UTC+8, 2024-03-19       0
Park belt encircling Shanghai takes shape, 32 parks open
Ti Gong

Tangxiang Park is in the Pudong New Area.

An ecological park belt circling Shanghai is taking shape with 32 parks along the Outer Ring Road already open to the public, the city's greenery authorities announced on Tuesday.

The park belt follows the 98-kilometer green belt of the Outer Ring Road and connects 10 green lands and 17 ecological interval zones, according to the 2021-2035 Shanghai ecological space blueprint.

The 32 parks, include 11 parks opened at the beginning of this year, such as Chunshen Park in Minhang District and Xiunan Park in the Pudong New Area, creating an oasis amidst the city's concrete jungle.

Park belt encircling Shanghai takes shape, 32 parks open
Ti Gong

Tangxiang Park is an oasis within the city.

These parks were designed based on their regional features and residents' wishes, and feature a strong natural atmosphere and adventurous fun, officials told a press conference on Tuesday.

Based on the blueprint, eight new parks on the belt will open to the public this year and another 10 are scheduled to start operation next year, marking another step towards the goal of "a park city."

Tangxiang Park with sports features covering 71 hectares in Pudong boasts 10 soccer and basketball courts as well as skate venues, while the landscape design of Chunshen Park in Minhang drew inspiration from China's 24 jieqi (solar terms) culture.

Park belt encircling Shanghai takes shape, 32 parks open
Ti Gong

Chunshen Park is located in Minhang District.

"We are conducting a cycling trip trial with improved signage and safety management measures," said Yang Qin, an official with the ecology and greenery authorities in the Pudong New Area.

Huajing Park in Xuhui District features a forest area for children to explore the living environment of different insects, as well as walking, jogging, and cycling tracks.

Parks on the belt in Putuo District, such as Qidonglin Park, allow pets and camping.

"We are developing and expanding parking areas to satisfy the growing demand from visitors as our parks witnessed an abrupt large increase of visitors last weekend with the weather turning warm," said Zhang Jing, deputy director of the Putuo District Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Park belt encircling Shanghai takes shape, 32 parks open
Ti Gong

Huzhuang Park is in Baoshan District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong New Area
Minhang
Xuhui
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     