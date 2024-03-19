Park belt encircling Shanghai takes shape, 32 parks open

The park belt follows the 98-km green belt of the Outer Ring Road, with 10 green lands and 17 ecological interval zones, as per the 2021-2035 Shanghai ecological space blueprint.

An ecological park belt circling Shanghai is taking shape with 32 parks along the Outer Ring Road already open to the public, the city's greenery authorities announced on Tuesday.

The park belt follows the 98-kilometer green belt of the Outer Ring Road and connects 10 green lands and 17 ecological interval zones, according to the 2021-2035 Shanghai ecological space blueprint.

The 32 parks, include 11 parks opened at the beginning of this year, such as Chunshen Park in Minhang District and Xiunan Park in the Pudong New Area, creating an oasis amidst the city's concrete jungle.

These parks were designed based on their regional features and residents' wishes, and feature a strong natural atmosphere and adventurous fun, officials told a press conference on Tuesday.

Based on the blueprint, eight new parks on the belt will open to the public this year and another 10 are scheduled to start operation next year, marking another step towards the goal of "a park city."

Tangxiang Park with sports features covering 71 hectares in Pudong boasts 10 soccer and basketball courts as well as skate venues, while the landscape design of Chunshen Park in Minhang drew inspiration from China's 24 jieqi (solar terms) culture.

"We are conducting a cycling trip trial with improved signage and safety management measures," said Yang Qin, an official with the ecology and greenery authorities in the Pudong New Area.

Huajing Park in Xuhui District features a forest area for children to explore the living environment of different insects, as well as walking, jogging, and cycling tracks.

Parks on the belt in Putuo District, such as Qidonglin Park, allow pets and camping.

"We are developing and expanding parking areas to satisfy the growing demand from visitors as our parks witnessed an abrupt large increase of visitors last weekend with the weather turning warm," said Zhang Jing, deputy director of the Putuo District Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.