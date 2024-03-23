News / Sport

Back of the net for Shanghai Port manager

  18:17 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0
Shanghai Port's Australian manager Kevin Muscat has attended his first Fans' Day, sharing his football insight with local media.
It has been nearly three months since Australian manager Kevin Muscat, who promised to bring an exciting and entertaining style of play to the Chinese Super League defending champion, took over Shanghai Port.

Together with players, Muscat attended his first Port Fans' Day this weekend to interact with the team's followers after an open training session.

The fans were then invited to the club's tree planting activity on Chongming Island, an annual event intended to bring hope for the club in the new season.

Ti Gong

Kevin Muscat and players interact with followers on Port Fans' Day.

With coaching experiences in Australia, Belgium and Japan, Muscat has been acclimatizing himself in a new football culture and environment, while implementing his own ideas and playing style.

"I know the history of this club, and will focus on creating new histories for it," the Australian said in a symposium with local media this week.

"The players have shown their eagerness towards learning the style of play that I admire. I'm also getting to know the uniqueness of each player and the characteristics of the league here."

Ti Gong

Fans welcome players for a group photo after the training session.

"From my player days to the coaching career, some philosophies in the football world have remained unchanged," he said. "But I'm willing to learn and make changes with the development of world football, because otherwise you will be eliminated."

Shanghai Port is now fourth in the CSL standing after two games in the 2024 season – a 3-1 opening round victory over Wuhan and a 0-0 draw with Zhejiang.

Ti Gong

Port fans take part in the club's annual tree planting activity on Chongming Island.

"All these years, the competitiveness of foreign players largely decides a Chinese club team's delivery, especially the attacking players," said Muscat.

"Many coaches simply order the players to pass the ball to the foreigners, which is also an impression many people have of the Chinese team's result-oriented playing style.

"Success has many definitions, whether in business or football. An organization must first have a clear self-recognition. Everyone in the organization must trust each other and have a unified goal. Only in this way can we succeed."

Ti Gong

Muscat talks to local media at the symposium.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
