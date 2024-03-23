Biz / Event

Xujing bazaar is foundation for e-commerce demonstration zone

A bazaar featuring nearly 300 types of imported foods from businesses of more than 10 countries and regions is being held in Xujing Town in Qingpu District over the weekend.
Ti Gong

An expat examines glasses at the bazaar.

Ti Gong

A booth showcases Russian products.

A bazaar featuring nearly 300 types of imported foods from businesses of more than 10 countries and regions is being held in Xujing Town in Qingpu District over the weekend.

It is a warm-up activity of this year's Double Five Shopping Festival.

The mart, lasting three days through to Sunday at Lido Way, a cultural, tourism and shopping complex, features businesses from countries such as Russia, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia.

Exquisite handicrafts and bring beauty products are also being featured.

Xujing mapped out 15 measures to create a "Silk Road E-commerce Demonstration Zone" for Qingpu District during the event.

Among these, the town plans to introduce five or more commodity display national pavilions this year and will establish an incubation center of overseas brands.

It will also establish a service platform via its United Nations procurement program to help Chinese companies venturing abroad, and boost trade, cultural and tourism exchanges.

Ti Gong

South Korea products are displayed.

Ti Gong

Street performers at the bazaar.

Eleven foreign business associations and organizations, domestic and foreign trade agencies and enterprises from China, Kazakhstan, Latin America, South Korea and Australia signed strategic cooperation agreements with the town government. Procurement orders of intent worth more than 12 million yuan (US$1.66 million) were inked to support domestic companies tap into overseas market.

Shanghai is developing a pioneering area for "Silk Road E-commerce" and the event is a strong echo of the initiative and an important activity boosting consumption for the Double Five Shopping Festival, said Chen Yu, governor of the town.

Xujing has grouped a batch of leading companies in supply chain, foreign trade, e-commerce, live broadcasting and industrial park service fields. It is eyeing a new engine and driving power of domestic and international dual circulation in boosting trade, cultural exchanges and tourism promotion.

Ti Gong

Food products are popular.

Ti Gong

A guest samples products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
