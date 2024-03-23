Hospital has whole-process treatment of endometriosis

A clinic offering long-term management of patients with endometriosis has been established by the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University.

Endometriosis is a common gynecological chronic disease affecting roughly 10 percent of reproductive-age women and girls, the hospital said on Saturday, World Endometriosis Day.



The hospital has developed a multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment model to enhance patients' life quality, support their pregnancy, conduct after-birth administration and reduce relapse. The model has been recognized as a demonstration project for citywide promotion.

Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain and make it hard become pregnant.

Medication, surgery and strict monitoring and guidance are the major measures for the disease.

Treatments to manage endometriosis can vary based on the severity of symptoms and whether pregnancy is desired. There is no cure.

"Half of the patients in our clinic have a strong and urgent demand for pregnancy and our therapy is conducted with each patient's condition and demand," said Dr Yi Xiaofang.

"The success rate of pregnancy among our patients is 50 percent. For those failing to get pregnant through natural methods, we can offer in vitro fertilization technology."

However, women with endometriosis have a higher risk of various pregnancy-related complications and their chance of delivering babies with low weight is higher. There is also a risk cancerous changes.

As a result, all medical facilities should include such patients in high-risk pregnancy management.

Expatriates with the disease are also welcome to attend the clinic. The hospital has established relationships with major commercial insurance companies. Staff at the hospital's reception desk are bilingual, officials said.