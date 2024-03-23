News / Metro

Hospital has whole-process treatment of endometriosis

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:14 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0
A clinic offering long-term management of patients with endometriosis has been established by the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:14 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0

A clinic offering long-term management of patients with endometriosis has been established by the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University.

Endometriosis is a common gynecological chronic disease affecting roughly 10 percent of reproductive-age women and girls, the hospital said on Saturday, World Endometriosis Day.

The hospital has developed a multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment model to enhance patients' life quality, support their pregnancy, conduct after-birth administration and reduce relapse. The model has been recognized as a demonstration project for citywide promotion.

Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain and make it hard become pregnant.

Medication, surgery and strict monitoring and guidance are the major measures for the disease.

Treatments to manage endometriosis can vary based on the severity of symptoms and whether pregnancy is desired. There is no cure.

"Half of the patients in our clinic have a strong and urgent demand for pregnancy and our therapy is conducted with each patient's condition and demand," said Dr Yi Xiaofang.

"The success rate of pregnancy among our patients is 50 percent. For those failing to get pregnant through natural methods, we can offer in vitro fertilization technology."

However, women with endometriosis have a higher risk of various pregnancy-related complications and their chance of delivering babies with low weight is higher. There is also a risk cancerous changes.

As a result, all medical facilities should include such patients in high-risk pregnancy management.

Expatriates with the disease are also welcome to attend the clinic. The hospital has established relationships with major commercial insurance companies. Staff at the hospital's reception desk are bilingual, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fudan University
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     