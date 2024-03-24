Paris 2024 unveils volunteer uniforms

The uniforms for the volunteers of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games were officially unveiled on Saturday.

The uniforms for the volunteers of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games were officially unveiled on Saturday, while the organizers also announced that 20 percent of the approximately 45,000 volunteers hail from overseas, representing around 150 countries and regions.

The uniforms made their appearances at the Volunteer Convention for the Paris Olympics, held at the Paris La Defense Arena, which will host swimming and water polo final events during the Olympics and para swimming competition during the Paralympics. About 20,000 volunteers for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games attended the event, which marked the first offline activity of the Paris Olympic volunteer program.

The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee revealed they have received over 300,000 volunteer applications. Of the 45,000 selected volunteers, there is an equal gender split, with more than five percent being persons with disabilities and 20 percent from abroad.

"The volunteers are one of the most crucial parts of the Olympic family. We can't wait to see these emotions. But all this is not possible without tens of thousands of volunteers. We can't do the Games without you," said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet.

"Having so many international volunteers also proves our success. It's a global celebration, and naturally, we have volunteers from all over the world. I want to express my gratitude to them," he added.

Zhao Yuntong, a postgraduate student in Paris who previously volunteered at the Beijing Winter Olympics, expressed her enthusiasm about volunteering for major sports event again.

"That experience [at Beijing 2022] gave me insights into volunteer work. Now that the Paris Olympics will take place in France, I want to continue participating in it," said Zhao, whose assignment during the Olympics will involve testing the track for athletics.

Another volunteer, Xie Xingying, revealed that Chinese volunteers had already set up a WeChat group, which has over 200 members now.

Xie, who studied in Paris and currently works in Luxembourg, came to the event with her friend and fellow volunteer, Wu Qiyun.

"We both have full-time jobs now, so we'll have to use our vacation time to volunteer, but we still find it very meaningful," they said. "We used to watch the Olympics on TV with friends. This time, being in Paris and participating in it as Chinese volunteers makes us feel extremely honored and happy."

Designed by Decathlon, an official partner of the Paris Olympics, the volunteer outfits were also revealed at the event.

The uniforms' color scheme matches the visual identity of the Paris Olympics, with green being the primary color for short-sleeved shirts and trousers, inspired by the color atop the Opera Garnier, hence dubbed "Opera Green."

"Designing the outfit for the 45,000 volunteers for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is a source of great pride for Decathlon, because they are passionate women and men who, like us, provide access to sport and allow everyone to fully experience this planetary event," said Barbara Martin Coppola, general director of Decathlon.

"Through a range of eco-designed clothing that is both trendy and functional and displays our new visual identity, we will be keen to share our expertise and our passion for sport with millions of people around the world."

Volunteers will receive a total of 15 items, including clothing, shoes and bags, which are available for collection at the official distribution points starting from the end of May.

The Paris Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8.